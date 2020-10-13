salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 6.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $60,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

CRM opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.49.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total transaction of $2,794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,003,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,007,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,130 shares of company stock worth $160,620,974. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

