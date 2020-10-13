Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Receives $22.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

SAR opened at $20.19 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.26%.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $139,500 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

