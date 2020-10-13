Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Receives $4.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STSA shares. Mizuho cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of STSA stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.