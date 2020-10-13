Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Shares Gap Up to $123.40

Shares of Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.40, but opened at $137.00. Scapa Group shares last traded at $132.60, with a volume of 523,669 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Scapa Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $220.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.64.

About Scapa Group (LON:SCPA)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

