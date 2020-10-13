Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($123.53).

SU opened at €110.35 ($129.82) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €93.67.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

