Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,327. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 216,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $11,637,045.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $7,137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,901,868 shares of company stock valued at $291,157,671.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 74,557 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $5,190,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $2,555,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.