Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $8,915,400.00. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $7,137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,901,868 shares of company stock worth $291,157,671.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 717.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 74,557 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth $5,190,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,555,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.