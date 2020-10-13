Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.95 ($85.83).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock opened at €76.40 ($89.88) on Monday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.