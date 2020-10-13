Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of SHIP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,391. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

