Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $204.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $187.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.16.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $205.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.30. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $207.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,437,944. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at $5,602,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at $3,670,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.