SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEAS. CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

SEAS traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 5,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,544. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

