Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $5,447,023.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 2,000,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685,075 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth $18,910,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 997,923 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $8,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $7,145,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

