Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Cytocore (NASDAQ:MDIT) Financial Review

Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cytocore alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cytocore and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytocore 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensus Healthcare 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 54.73%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Cytocore.

Profitability

This table compares Cytocore and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytocore N/A N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare -34.01% -23.08% -17.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytocore and Sensus Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytocore $6.81 million 0.05 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare $27.26 million 1.79 -$1.70 million ($0.10) -29.60

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Cytocore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cytocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Cytocore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cytocore has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Cytocore on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytocore

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning. It also provides M630, a freezing microtome; TST44, a robotic multi-staining system; COT 20, a linear staining system; and RCM 9000, ACS 720, and TWISTER robotic coverslippers. In addition, the company develops SoftKit device for the self-collection of a sample that can be evaluated to provide an assessment of the health of the entire female genital tract. It sells its products through direct sales and distributors in the United States, China, Europe, and North Africa. The company serves histology and cytology laboratories associated with hospitals or research institutions, and independent laboratories. MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.