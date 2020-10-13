Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 0.2% over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

NYSE:SJR opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

