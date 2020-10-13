Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of SHECY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 64,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

