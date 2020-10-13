ShipChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.69 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $1,269.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.22 or 0.04795926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

