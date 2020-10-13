SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $27.22. SIG plc (SHI.L) shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 934,026 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SIG plc (SHI.L) from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “restricted” rating on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 64.29 ($0.84).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $309.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

In other news, insider Andrew Allner acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

About SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

