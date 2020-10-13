Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $85.95 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 166.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after buying an additional 1,892,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 169,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $18,040,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.