Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

NYSE:SHI opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.67. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

