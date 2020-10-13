Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

