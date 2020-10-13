Slack Technologies (WORK) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Slack Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -6.06, meaning that their average stock price is 706% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Slack Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 2 6 13 0 2.52 Slack Technologies Competitors 2647 11469 20026 1075 2.55

Slack Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $31.95, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 5.65%. Given Slack Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slack Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million -$571.06 million -22.39 Slack Technologies Competitors $1.95 billion $394.37 million -0.43

Slack Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Slack Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Slack Technologies Competitors -40.70% -6,759.41% -5.27%

Summary

Slack Technologies rivals beat Slack Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

