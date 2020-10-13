Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce $94.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.77 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $71.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $370.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $371.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $475.37 million, with estimates ranging from $454.77 million to $491.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $45,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,093,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,323.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,908 shares of company stock valued at $33,314,699 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,772,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Smartsheet by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,874,000 after acquiring an additional 821,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777,879 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

