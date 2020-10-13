Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $1,093,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,323.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $1,431,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,508,855.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,908 shares of company stock valued at $33,314,699 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

SMAR opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

