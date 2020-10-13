Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $267,537.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,546,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,550,935.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,982.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,750.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766,447 shares of company stock worth $107,327,345 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.