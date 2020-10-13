Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $243.97 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.