Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW opened at $243.97 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

