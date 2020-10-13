Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $243.97 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

