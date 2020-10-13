Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW opened at $243.97 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

