Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.95.

SNOW stock opened at $243.97 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

