Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNOW. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $243.97 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $454,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.