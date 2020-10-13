Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock opened at $243.97 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $454,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.