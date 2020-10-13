Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered shares of Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

