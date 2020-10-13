Solana Market Cap Tops $105.46 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00021757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $105.46 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 66.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.33 or 0.04773933 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031993 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,612,876 coins and its circulating supply is 42,434,161 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs.

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

