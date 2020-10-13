Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Spectris alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $34.10 on Monday. Spectris has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.