SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.19

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.19 and last traded at $88.19, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,172,000 after buying an additional 336,095 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 659.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,286,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,487,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

