STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $62.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $13,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 152,751 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.71 and a beta of 1.43. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

