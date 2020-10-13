Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.17 ($60.20).

ETR STM opened at €52.00 ($61.18) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.80. Stabilus has a one year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a one year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

