Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.17 ($60.20).

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €52.00 ($61.18) on Monday. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is €47.73 and its 200 day moving average is €43.80.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

