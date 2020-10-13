Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.17 ($60.20).

ETR STM opened at €52.00 ($61.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.80.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

