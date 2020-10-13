Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Stag Industrial also reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,578,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 259,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 359.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.09.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

