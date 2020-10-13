Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective (down previously from GBX 730 ($9.54)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 518.93 ($6.78).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 377.70 ($4.93) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 371.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 407.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

