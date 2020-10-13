StarCurve Hits One Day Volume of $25,608.00 (XSTAR)

StarCurve (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. StarCurve has a market cap of $511,929.61 and approximately $25,608.00 worth of StarCurve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarCurve token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StarCurve has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StarCurve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00097826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.01495084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154475 BTC.

StarCurve Token Profile

StarCurve’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,913,865 tokens. StarCurve’s official website is starcurve.io.

StarCurve Token Trading

StarCurve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCurve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCurve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarCurve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarCurve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarCurve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.