Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.19 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, DDEX and Poloniex. Status has a market cap of $87.19 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00097826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.01495084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154475 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, OTCBTC, DDEX, Tidex, Neraex, ZB.COM, Binance, Kyber Network, ABCC, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Upbit, CoinTiger, IDAX, IDEX, ChaoEX, Livecoin, BigONE, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Poloniex, DEx.top, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, Ovis, Koinex, Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, Gatecoin, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Liqui, DragonEX and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.