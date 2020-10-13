Steem Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, GOPAX, Poloniex and HitBTC. Steem has a market capitalization of $64.68 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,376.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.81 or 0.02213417 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00656804 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000730 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000531 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 402,861,745 coins and its circulating supply is 385,887,651 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bithumb, Binance, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

