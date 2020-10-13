StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of STEP opened at $26.21 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

