StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

