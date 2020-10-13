Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted to Positive at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $21.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Steven Madden by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

