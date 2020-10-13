Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Get Insmed alerts:

NASDAQ INSM opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.48.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after buying an additional 959,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 28.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,106,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 245,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.