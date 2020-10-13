Stifel Nicolaus Increases Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$8.25

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aphria from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aphria from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.28.

Shares of TSE:APHA opened at C$7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.71. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -22.82. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.21.

Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

