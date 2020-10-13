Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAX has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.00 ($84.71).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €67.35 ($79.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.19. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($92.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 582.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59.

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

